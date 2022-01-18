A land holding in Co. Meath, which includes 69ac of “excellent quality” grassland, has been placed on the market with a guide price of €1.2 million.

The property located at Stackallen, which is close to Navan, also includes a house, farmyard and derelict cottage.

The selling agents, Bannon Auctioneers, said that there is flexibility around how the holding might be sold, with the proposed lots “not set in stone”.

Potential buyers have the option of buying the entire property, which has an asking price of €1.2 million.

A second lot includes an old residence and farmyard on 28.47ac, while the third lot offers buyers the option of a derelict cottage on almost 41ac.

Land

John Bannon of Bannon Auctioneers, who is handling the sale, told Agriland that there has been “a good bit of interest” in the property since it was listed last week and more showings are scheduled for this Saturday morning (January 22). Picture: Bannon Auctioneers

He explained that many of the potential buyers are couples who are looking to build a house on the holding, which is 8km from Navan and 52km from Dublin.

Bannon said that some local farmers had expressed interest in the land, which he stated had been well cared for by tenant sheep farmers.

The free draining soil is split into several large well-fenced fields, with 240m of good road frontage.

Bannon described the holding, which has three separate entrances, as “one of the best holdings to come to the market in recent months”.

He outlined that the property was very private and included a walled main entrance with gates.

The agent explained that the holding includes haybarns, stock pens and many outbuildings.

He said that the Co. Meath offering boasts “stunning views” and along with being an attractive prospective for farmers it could be converted into an equestrian property, if required.