The European Commission has adopted a ban on food additive titanium dioxide which will come into effect this summer as it is “no longer considered safe when used as a food additive”.

Titanium dioxide is widely used to colour foods and is permitted for use in 48 different food categories to make products more visually appealing.

Following available research and scientific advice given by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) published in May 2021, the ban will apply after a six-month transitory period.

This measure was endorsed unanimously by EU member states last autumn at the Standing Committee on Plants, Animals, Food and Feed.

The products likely to be most impacted in Ireland include food supplements, fine bakery wares and confectionery, a Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) spokesperson said.

Consumers can identify foods containing the additive “to make an informed purchasing decision” as the the ingredients list will include “colour: titanium dioxide” or “colour: E171” if the additive is present, the FSAI said.

Scientific advice

Prof. Maged Younes, chair of EFSA’s Expert Panel on Food Additives and Flavourings, said:

“Taking into account all available scientific studies and data, the panel concluded that titanium dioxide can no longer be considered safe as a food additive.”

Despite new research and scientific advice, however, concerns over potential DNA damage after consumption of titanium dioxide particles can not be ruled out, Younes continued.

Although the amount of titanium dioxide particles absorbed after oral ingestion is low, they can accumulate in the body, Younes explained.

Consequently EFSA scientists could not establish a safe level for daily intake of titanium dioxide as a food additive.

The FSAI said that there is no maximum level set in legislation, thus food business are responsible to use the additive “in accordance with good manufacturing practice and only use the amount needed to achieve its intended purpose and no more”.

Market impact

Member states’ food safety authorities – the FSAI for Ireland – are responsible for ensuring that food containing the additive does not enter the EU market once the transitional period expired.

The six-month period was included in the regulation to allow food business operators to continue the sale of food containing the additive to mitigate the potential impacts, according to the European Commission.

Foods already on the market containing titanium dioxide however, can still be marketed until their date of minimum durability or ‘use by’ date.

The additive has already been banned in foods in France, since January 1, 2020, therefore “a lot of food business operators have already started reformulating of a lot of products since then, particularly products exported all across the EU”, the FSAI spokesperson concluded.