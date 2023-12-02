Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler, told the national Meals on Wheels network at its second annual conference in Tullamore, on November 23, that the work of Meals on Wheels providers across the country daily is vital – supporting 116,000 clients so far this year.

“For most, this is so much more than a hot nutritious meal. It is a social connection with the community. I would like to sincerely thank all those who give so freely of their time, many of them volunteers, to provide this essential service,” Butler said.

Minister Butler said that supporting older people to live in their own homes, with the correct wraparound supports, is a clear focus of hers:

“The triangle of supports of homecare, day care and Meals on Wheels is an essential part of ageing in place.”

The conference brought providers and other key stakeholders together to share information, gain knowledge and discuss practically how the service can continue to be embedded as an essential frontline community service into the future.

Advertisement

The national Meals on Wheels network was established in 2015, under the umbrella of Irish Rural Link. It launched its website and an interactive map of over 260 Meals on Wheels providers in September 2021.

Seamus Boland, chief executive officer (CEO) of Irish Rural Link, said:

“The network supports these providers with the practical sharing of information, but more importantly gives them the opportunity to have their voices heard to ensure their continued work of designing a countrywide model that supports clients to live independently in their own homes.

`’Demand for Meals on Wheels has been increasing for many years, and increased significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 2.7 million meals have been delivered to 116,000 service-users so far this year, with this expected to increase over the next month.

“With an ageing population, demand is expected to continue to increase in the coming years. Meals on Wheels is more than just a meal. It also helps reduce isolation and loneliness, with a social element to it,” he stressed.

Advertisement

Minister Mary Butler with conference attendees.

“Meals on Wheels aligns with many of the objectives of Sláintecare – the government’s healthcare framework, providing health and social care in the community, and allowing people to age in their own home,” the Irish Rural Link CEO said.

A ‘conversation salon’ workshop took place in the second-half of the conference. This allowed providers to discuss their challenges and solutions, funding and additional income streams, staffing and volunteering.

”This conference highlighted the important role Meals on Wheels plays in the delivery of health and social care in the community.

“Funding from the Health Service Executive (HSE) for the full-time coordinator has allowed the network to grow, and be a stronger voice for the service as well; as being a support for providers,” Boland said.