2021 ended on a high for Meath-based grower, packer and distributor Meade Farm Group. The Meade family’s passion for potatoes in all shapes and forms was evident at the recent Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards.

They scooped three gold awards for their fresh skinny chips, fresh chunky chips and potato starch in the foodservice category, as well as a silver gong for their white potatoes.

In addition, their potato starch won foodservice product of the year. This new product offers Irish customers the opportunity to use an Irish-made, gluten-free thickening, binding and baking agent for the first time, according to Meade’s communications manager, Jeni Meade.

“It is more efficient than corn starch when used as a thickener and gives fried foods a light, crispy texture and baked goods a light, fluffy texture. This product is one of the most versatile gluten-free additions to the pantry,” Jeni said.

Hot on the heels of the Irish Quality Food Awards came the Green Food and Beverage Awards where the company was selected as horticulture producer of the year.

Sustainability is a driving force behind new product development at Meade farm, as they seek to fully utilise their crops.

Between offering fresh potatoes for the table, chipped ones and starch extracted versions, they have all forms of the humble spud covered. Applying the same sustainability focus to their carrot and onion crops, as well as packhouse operations has earned them the top accolade as a horticulture producer.

The adjudication process also saw them put forward for the overall green food and beverage producer of the year along with: Coca-Cola, HBC Ireland and NI, Dawn Meats, ABP Food Group, Thanks Plants, Glenisk and Heineken – with the latter taking home the overall prize.

The end of the year has brought sustainability credentials, as well as Irish Quality Food Awards for Meade farm, and the team hope to continue that success.

“We are looking forward to building on this in 2022 with more advances in our sustainability, through innovation and carbon reductions,” said Jeni.