Granard Mart, Co. Longford, hosted its weekly general cattle sale on Wednesday, July 12, with a range of both fleshed and store-type heifers, bullocks and cows on offer.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Granard Mart manager Jodie Reilly said there was a noticeable lift in interest for store cattle. This April 2021-born Limousin bullock weighed 1,040kg and sold for €2,800

He also added: “There’s more forward-type cattle coming to the rings than there was in the past few weeks since prices have started to drop in the factories.”

Sample cow and stock bull prices:

This 695kg Charolais cow sold for €1,900 This 800kg Charolais cow sold for €2,040 This 625kg Angus cow sold for €1,340 This 825kg Friesian cow sold for €1,850 This 825kg Charolais cow sold for €2,090 This 410kg Friesian-cross cow sold for €550 This 2019-born Angus stock bull weighed 830kg and sold for €1,900

He said numbers of cattle in the sale remain small in line with the time of year, but that if the heavy rainfall continues, numbers of cattle in sales could pick up much sooner than had been expected.

Sample heifer prices: This 470kg Angus heifer sold for €1,090 This 570kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,600 This 620kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,650 This 545kg Angus heifer sold for €1,420

The mart manager added: “There’s a strong demand from factory agents for fleshed cattle.”

Reilly believes that the number of these type of cattle being sold at marts will further increase into the third quarter of the year.

“There’s also lots of farmers anxious to get back into store cattle to replace cattle that they have finished,” he said.

Sample bullock prices: This 565kg Angus bullock sold for €1,300 This 490kg Belgian Blue bullock sold for €1,130 These 2 595kg Friesian bullocks sold for €1,340 each This 555kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,350 These 2 Angus bullocks had an average weight of 562kg and sold for €1,440 each This 540kg Hereford bullock sold for €1,210

Commenting on the cow trade, Reilly said that while the demand for plainer-type cows has eased, factory agents remain anxious for heavy, fleshed cows, and are “buying them up well”.

The Granard Mart manager expects quality weanlings and store-type cattle to be “as good of a trade as ever” this year as they remain in high demand but are becoming more scarcely available.