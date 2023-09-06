The Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey has questioned why the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine made the case for Ireland’s nitrates derogation during a “virtual meeting”.

Minister Charlie McConaloue outlined the case to retain Ireland’s current nitrates derogation to the European Commissioner for the Environment, Virginijus Sinkevicius, on a video call earlier this week.

The minister today (Wednesday, September 6) confirmed that the EU Commissioner for the Environment ruled out re-opening the current commission decision in relation to the nitrates derogation.

Minister McConalogue said: “I made a strong case to Commissioner Sinkevicius for the retention of Ireland’s 250kg (of organic nitrogen per hectare) derogation until the next review, based on Ireland’s unique, grass based agricultural system, the measures farmers had already taken to improve water quality, and the need for additional time to see the results of these measures in our water quality indicators.

“The commissioner made it clear that Ireland is one of only three remaining member states with a derogation, while stressing that there is no prospect of re-visiting the current decision. This is extremely disappointing.”

Commissioner Sinkevicius has previously said that the implementation of the commission’s nitrates directive over 30 years had “undoubtedly increased water quality overall in the EU”.

But the commissioner also warned that there needed to be “real efforts to switch to sustainable methods” and that more urgent action was needed in the EU “to achieve a sustainable agriculture and protect our precious water supply.”

Meanwhile the Midlands North West MEP said he was disappointed by the European Commission’s decision and plans to raise his concerns directly with Commissioner Sinkevicius in the coming days.

Markey added: “I’m very disappointed with the lack of engagement with the European Commission on this very important issue.

“I note that Minister McConalogue put forward his argument during a virtual meeting with the Commissioner, which clearly hasn’t worked.

“This unilateral nature of this decision allows for very little flexibility but I truly believe that more targeted measures will make a huge difference to water quality. The success of the Agricultural Catchments Programme and National Action Programme has been diminished by a lack of engagement on these issues.”

The MEP said that the approach to water quality in the past “hasn’t worked but meaningful change is happening, that will have a significant impact”.