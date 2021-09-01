Remote working can end rush-hour traffic chaos for good – if employers fully embrace remote working options for staff, Irish MEP Colm Markey has said.

Commenting following the government announcement of a phased return to workplaces from September 20, the Midlands-North-West MEP said workers should be able to opt for remote or blended working if they wish.

“Although the return to workplaces will be on a phased basis, I’m calling on employers to be flexible from the get-go when it comes to remote and blended working,” Markey said.

“Many people will want to continue working from home, particularly those living in the commuter belt, who would normally be stuck in traffic for hours on their way in and out of the office.

“We have the opportunity to end the rush hour chaos once and for all. Doing so will help reduce pollution, give people a better quality of life and ultimately boost productivity,” he commented, previously pointing out the advantages remote working would offer to rural Ireland.

Advertisement

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has already said the Government will pass legislation this year that will provide employees with a right to request remote working, while work is underway at European level to establish minimum requirements for remote working and clarify working conditions, hours and rest periods.

Continuing, Markey said: “I recently outlined the benefits of remote working directly with the European Commission Vice President Dubravka Šuica and I have requested that an own initiative report be carried out in the European Parliament which is the first step towards EU-wide legislation.

“I also look forward to seeing the new law being introduced in Ireland, as it will set out a clear framework to facilitate remote working.

“In the meantime, I believe employers should take the lead on this issue and embrace positive change,” Markey concluded.

Download Our Free App