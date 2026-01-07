Market challenges see Irish whiskey exports drop 5% in 2025

Difficult market conditions, particularly in the US, saw Irish whiskey exports drop by 5% in 2025, according to Bord Bia.

The Export Performance and Prospects Report 2025/2026, published today (Wednesday, January 7), shows that overall drinks exports remained stable in 2025 at just over €2 billion.

Bord Bia said this performance highlighted the resilience of the sector when faced with several challenges including US tariffs, the largest single market for Irish drink exports.

Exports

Irish whiskey exports were 5% lower in 2025 at €930 million, while Irish gin exports fell by 14%.

Irish whiskey, which represents 45% of total export value faced a challenging year, especially in the US, where exports declined by 5%. Exports to Canada grewby around 25%.

Irish cream liqueur exports increased by 10% to €430 million, representing growth of around 20% since 2023.

Exports to the US and Canada accounted for over 63% of the total exports in 2025, while trade to the UK grew by over 20%.

However, the US market proved challenging, with greater competition from non-Irish cream liqueurs, pressure on consumer spending, depreciation of the US dollar, and the impact of trade tariffs.

Irish beer exports increased by 7% to €350 million, driven by increased trade to the EU and the US.

Irish cider exports remained over €75 million, due to another strong performance in the UK market.

The sector continued in its efforts to diversify with strong growth in emerging markets such as Asia (+17%) and Africa (+62%).

Whiskey

Michael Hussey, senior manager for alcohol with Bord Bia, expects 2026 to be a year of transition for the drinks sector.

"Positive indicators in the US suggest that market sellout rates have improved, leading to lower inventories

"There are also signs that Gen Z is now entering the spirits market at a higher rate, which will have a positive effect on the spirits and RTD categories. Modest growth is expected in the EU.

"Exports to emerging markets, especially in central and eastern European countries, seem set to continue the growth of recent years," he added.

Eoin Ó Catháin, director of the Irish Whiskey Association. Source: Marc O'Sullivan

Eoin Ó Catháin, director of the Irish Whiskey Association (IWA), the Ibec group representing the sector, welcomed the Bord Bia report.

He said the success of the Irish drinks sector was "hard-fought".

"Irish drinks exporters have shown resilience in the face of evolving consumer preferences and changes in the trading environment across key markets.

"The development and strengthening of new markets has been essential to this solid performance.

"The IWA will continue to do all we can to support market diversification to safeguard current and future growth," he said.

Regarding Irish Whiskey, Ó Catháin said the the introduction of a 15% tariff on exports to the US remains a challenge.

"We hope that 2026 will see renewed efforts to return to the 'zero-for-zero' trading arrangement with the US, for the benefit of transatlantic trade for both American and Irish whiskey producers," he added.