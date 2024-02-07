The latest results from the national programme to eradicate bovine viral diarrhoea (BVD) have shown the number of positive animals has continued to decrease year-on-year.

There were 8,936 herds that were positive for BVD in 2013, the first year of the compulsory phase of the eradication programme, compared to just 254 in 2023, which represents a decrease of 97%.

Investigations have now been completed for 216 herds that had positive results in 2023 (90% of suspect herds).

The incidence of BVD-positive animals has decreased from 0.66% in 2013, to 0.03% in 2023.

In 2023, there were a total of 2,374,917 calves tested, compared to 2,095,752 calves tested in 2013.

The national programme to eradicate BVD for all cattle herds in Ireland is operated by Animal Health Ireland (AHI) on behalf of the Department for Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The maps below were produced by the Centre for Veterinary Epidemiology and Risk Analysis (CVERA), University College Dublin (UCD), displaying the distribution of herds with positive test results for BVD.

Each hexagon represents an area of approximately 10km2. Cells with thick blue borders have low numbers of cattle Maps showing BVD cases in 2013 and 2023 Source: CVERA & UCD via AHI

16,191 calves were positive for BVD in 2013, while 698 calves were found to be positive in 2023.

98.98% of the calves tested last year were negative for BVD, while 98.03% of calves tested in 2013 were negative.

Dr Maria Guelbenzu, programme manager at the national BVD eradication programme said an analysis of herd prevalence at county level shows that Co. Carlow has been completely free in 2023 and 2022.

Counties Clare, Kilkenny, Sligo, Wexford and Wicklow only had 1-2 suspect herds during 2023.

By the end of Q4 2023, over 96% of breeding herds had acquired negative herd status (NHS), Dr Guelbenzu confirmed.

Calves become persistently infected (PI) when their mother is exposed to the BVD during the second to fourth month of pregnancy (or if the mother is PI).

PI cattle are the main source of infection within herds and means of spread between herds.

While apparently normal at birth, PI calves often become ill-thrifty and die before reaching slaughter weight.

During this time they remain a source of infection for other cattle, which may lead to the birth of further PI calves.

It is recommended that PI cattle are isolated and culled as soon as possible after being identified.

Support package

Funding towards the BVD eradication programme for 2024 is currently being finalised by the DAFM.

The DAFM confirmed that it will continue to provide an “extensive range of critical supports” for BVD test positive herds this year.

The funding is being finalised by the DAFM as part of an “overall comprehensive support package” towards the programme.

Supports for BVD test positive herds aim to ensure that the risk of future disease breakdown is lowered and the risk to other herds is reduced, the DAFM said.

In 2023 additional funding of €2.25m supported the continuation of BVD tag testing, with payments of €2/calf, up to a maximum of 25 calves per herd.

The BVD tag testing scheme targeted breeding herds and in particular smaller breeding herds where the relative costs are the greatest.

The DAFM has not confirmed whether this support will continue this year. The terms and conditions state that the scheme will only operate for one year.

Submission of samples

From February 1, 2024, the minimum fee for submitting tags through the postal system (even for one tag) to a laboratory in Ireland or Northern Ireland is €2.95.

AHI has stated this should be sufficient for up to ten samples, provided they are packed flat, rather than bulked up within the envelope.

For larger numbers, it is advisable to take your package to the post office to ensure the correct postage is paid.

An Post have advised that they will retain envelopes where the correct postage has not been paid.