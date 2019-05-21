Man in his 60s arrested in connection with silage bale vandalism

A man was recently arrested in connection with the vandalism of bales of silage, An Garda Síochána has confirmed.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that a man in his 60s was arrested on May 11, 2019, in connection with an incident that occurred between October 4 and 6, 2018, in the Pallasgreen area of Limerick.

Bales of silage were vandalised in the incident.

The man was detained under Section 4 and released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the Director or Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Garda spokesperson concluded.

Stolen Land Cruiser investigation

Meanwhile, members of An Garda Síochána have appealed for information on a stolen Toyota Land Cruiser 4X4 which was taken over the weekend.

Advertisement

Gardaí in Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, are investigating the theft of the vehicle from a house in the Iniskeen area, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, May 18.

The 4X4 is understood to be a black short-wheelbase Toyota Land Cruiser with an ’08-SO’ number plate.

The keys to the vehicle were stolen in a burglary and the vehicle was subsequently taken.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, a Garda spokesperson confirmed to AgriLand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on: 042-9690190.