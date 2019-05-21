Man in his 60s arrested in connection with silage bale vandalism
A man was recently arrested in connection with the vandalism of bales of silage, An Garda Síochána has confirmed.
A Garda spokesperson confirmed that a man in his 60s was arrested on May 11, 2019, in connection with an incident that occurred between October 4 and 6, 2018, in the Pallasgreen area of Limerick.
Bales of silage were vandalised in the incident.
A file is being prepared for the Director or Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Garda spokesperson concluded.
Stolen Land Cruiser investigation
Meanwhile, members of An Garda Síochána have appealed for information on a stolen Toyota Land Cruiser 4X4 which was taken over the weekend.
Gardaí in Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, are investigating the theft of the vehicle from a house in the Iniskeen area, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, May 18.
The 4X4 is understood to be a black short-wheelbase Toyota Land Cruiser with an ’08-SO’ number plate.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, a Garda spokesperson confirmed to AgriLand.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on: 042-9690190.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has also appealed for information on the matter.