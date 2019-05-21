IGA Sheep Conference and Farm Walk set for Thursday

This year’s Irish Grassland Association (IGA) Sheep Conference and Farm Walk will take place on Thursday, May 23, in the Headfort Arms Hotel, Kells, Co. Meath.

The event will both the event will consist of an indoor conference in the morning followed by a farm walk in the afternoon.

Registration for the conference will commence from 10:00am with the conference starting at 10:30am and proceedings wrapping up for 4:00pm.

Labour efficiency;

Making the most of your farm infrastructure;

Operating a large scale, multi enterprise grassland livestock system. According to the organisers, the morning and afternoon sessions will address “pertinent topics” including:

Ahead of the evernt, The Irish Grassland Association expressed thanks to Mullinahone Co-op and MSD Animal Health for their support of its 2019 Sheep Conference.

Speaking on behalf of the sponsors John Heslin from MSD Animal Health said: “MSD Animal Health is proud to sponsor the IGA Sheep event.

Events such as this provide a knowledge sharing opportunity to ensure the efficient production of healthy, quality lambs.

Liam Egan from Mullinahone Co Op added: “We at Mullinahone Co-op are delighted to Support the IGA for the last fifteen years and in particular their sheep conference.

Advertisement

The conference allows sheep farmers to look at efficient and sustainable production systems that will help overcome the challenges which will inevitably face sheep farmers over the next decade.”

People who are considering attending, are being advised to book tickets early.

This can be done by posting back the booking form and payment in the prepaid envelope sent out to members.