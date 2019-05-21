2019 US-Ireland Research and Development Partnership launched

Calls for proposals in selected agri-food areas have been made as Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed launches the 2019 US-Ireland Research and Development Partnership.

Minister Creed said the US-Ireland Research and Development Partnership had been instrumental in bringing together researchers from Ireland – north and south – and the US as part of a concerted effort to tackle shared challenges and provide scientific solutions to common problems in the agri-food sector.

“The programme offers a unique opportunity for researchers to develop new ideas and find new applications for their work by bringing together some of the most prominent scientists in their fields across the three jurisdictions,” he added.

“Working closely with others can help researchers develop new ideas, find new applications for their work, learn new techniques, and gain access to funding, expanding their professional opportunities.”

‘Advancing knowledge’

The minister pointed out that the research and development partnership focuses on advancing knowledge in both fundamental and applied sciences important to agriculture.

He also indicated that it supports education and extension activities that deliver science-based knowledge to end users, allowing them to make informed, practical decisions.

Collaboration has become the key to success in delivering solutions to real world problems and creating jobs and growth.

He said: “The announcement will further deepen Ireland’s involvement in selective, strategically important international agri-food research initiatives and my department is delighted to continue our support for this tri-jurisdictional alliance of ideas and goals.”

Trade mission to China

Meanwhile, the minister has returned from his trade mission to China where, last week, he led an Irish delegation at Asia’s largest food exhibition.

He, along with representatives of Irish food companies, were in attendance at the SIAL China exhibit which was held in the coastal city of Shangai.

The minister said the event provided a unique opportunity for Irish industry to meet and engage with key buyers, distributors and manufacturers from China’s food sector.