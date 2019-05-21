Gardaí investigate theft of Land Cruiser
Members of An Garda Síochána have appealed for information on a stolen Toyota Land Cruiser 4X4 which was taken over the weekend.
Gardaí in Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, are investigating the theft of the vehicle from a house in the Iniskeen area, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, May 18.
The 4X4 is understood to be a black short-wheelbase Toyota Land Cruiser with an ’08-SO’ number plate.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, a Garda spokesperson confirmed to AgriLand.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on: 042-9690190.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has also appealed for information on the matter.
‘In the red’ for driving on ‘green’
A driver who was found to be using green diesel in a vehicle was hit with a hefty fine early last Friday, May 17, after being stopped at a Garda checkpoint.
Taking to social media, local members of An Garda Síochána posted a brief update of their results following a day of checkpoints in Co. Kildare.
Meanwhile, the green agricultural diesel culprit received an on-the-spot fine of €2,000 for their troubles.