Gardaí investigate theft of Land Cruiser

Members of An Garda Síochána have appealed for information on a stolen Toyota Land Cruiser 4X4 which was taken over the weekend.

Gardaí in Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, are investigating the theft of the vehicle from a house in the Iniskeen area, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, May 18.

The 4X4 is understood to be a black short-wheelbase Toyota Land Cruiser with an ’08-SO’ number plate.

The keys to the vehicle were stolen in a burglary and the vehicle was subsequently taken.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, a Garda spokesperson confirmed to AgriLand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on: 042-9690190.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has also appealed for information on the matter.

‘In the red’ for driving on ‘green’

A driver who was found to be using green diesel in a vehicle was hit with a hefty fine early last Friday, May 17, after being stopped at a Garda checkpoint.

Taking to social media, local members of An Garda Síochána posted a brief update of their results following a day of checkpoints in Co. Kildare.

Members of Naas Road Policing Unit had a busy day, issuing 25 Fixed Charge Penalty Notices (FCPNs) for a number of road offences.