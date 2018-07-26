Man airlifted to hospital after falling into slurry tank

A man had to be airlifted to hospital after falling into a slurry tank on a farm in Limavady, Co. Derry, yesterday morning (July 25).

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said authorities were alerted to the incident at about 10:30am on Wednesday.

“We were informed that a male had fallen from a roof into a slurry tank on a farm in Limavady. He was fully conscious and breathing at the time,” the spokesperson said.

Two accident and emergency crews were deployed to the scene, along with one rapid response paramedic and a Northern Ireland charity air ambulance.

The man was treated at the scene and was flown to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for further treatment.

Man in 70s dies in Galway farm accident

A 73-year-old man died following a farm accident in Co. Galway yesterday (Tuesday, July 24), a spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed.

It is understood that the incident occurred in the morning – sometime after 8:00am – close to the town of Gort.

The spokesperson stated that the man was fatally injured when he was reportedly struck by a tractor in a field.

HSA inspectors are set to carry out an investigation into the accident.

This represents the sixth farm fatality in the Republic of Ireland this month and the 16th overall this year, the HSA spokesperson confirmed.

News of this accident follows on from Farm Safety Week, which took place last week and aimed to highlight the various dangers of working on farms.