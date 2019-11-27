Make way for the third generation: Kubota unveils new 130-170hp tractors

Kubota showed off its new M7003 Series at Agritechnica 2019. The tractors are expected to become available early next year.

The M7003 Series is, as its designation suggests, the third generation of the M7 tractor line-up. It will ultimately replace the current M7002 range.

At the heart of the updated tractors is Kubota’s new Stage V (6.1L) four-cylinder engine, with power outputs of 130hp, 150hp and 170hp (and an additional 5-20hp power boost).

These engines use EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation), SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) and DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) technology to meet tightening emissions regulations. The DPF’s cleaning interval has been extended – from 3,000 to 6,000 hours.

As is the case with the existing M7002 range, the three models will be available with either a ‘KVT’ (stepless) or ‘Powershift’ transmission.

‘Powershift’ versions will come with a new feature called ‘Xpress restart’. This controls the ‘clutch function’ directly through brake pedal activation. This means that the driver can stop the tractor without using the clutch pedal.

Additionally, the M7003 Series will be available with ‘Multi Speed Steering Control’. This allows the number of steering wheel turns (needed to bring the tractor from lock to lock) to be adjusted.

Other key features will include Tractor Implement Management (TIM) technology – enabling some implements to directly control tractor functions.

Other highlights

Elsewhere on its stand (at Agritechnica 2019), Kubota exhibited a plethora of other tractors (including this machine – pictured below).

For the record, Agritechnica – one of the world’s biggest (indoor) agricultural machinery exhibitions – opened its doors on Sunday, November 10, in Hannover (Germany). It ran until Saturday, November 16.

More than 2,750 exhibitors, not just from Europe but all over the world, took part.

This event takes place every two years; the last instalment was in 2017 (also in November).