Over half (55%) of tillage farmers said they would increase their tillage area if more land became available this season, according to a recently conducted survey by Teagasc.

However, 39% of respondents stated that access to additional credit is an issue this year, crops specialist at Teagasc, Ciaran Collins said.

The survey included responses from 429 farmers on fertiliser availability in the sector amid rising costs and government calls to increase crop production.

Considering farmers’ requirements for phosphorus (P), nitrogen (N) and potassium (K), the survey found that 69% of respondents had over 75% of their P and K demands in stock for the season or were awaiting delivery.

In comparison, 12% stated that they had less than 25% of their required amount available, including 4% of farmers who had none of their P and K needs covered.

In total, only 41% of farmers currently have sufficient stocks to fully meet their P and K needs, while just 35% are able to cover their entire N requirement.

Therefore, the availability of N was slightly lower than that of P and K, with 63% of participants reporting that over 75% of their demand is currently in stock or ordered.

However, 13% of surveyed tillage farmers had less than 25% of their N demand covered, while 3% stated they had none available or due for derlivery.

As part of the conducted survey, tillage farmers were also asked if they plan to reduce their use of chemical fertiliser.

Over 30% of farmers said they do not plan to reduce the use of chemical fertiliser this year, while 22% aim to lower their use by 10kg/ha.

The crops specialist at Teagasc reported that almost 70% of farmers who took the survey made no changes to their cropping plans as a result of fertiliser supply and cost.

Tillage farmers who have altered their cropping plans for this year were asked to specify their actions taken, with the majority now growing beans followed by spring oats.

Additionally, over 70% of survey participants said they already use or plan to use organic manures this season.