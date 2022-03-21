Certain populations of large carnivore species are causing increased conflict which is exacerbated by challenging legal frameworks, according to a joint statement by the body representing European farmers and agri-cooperatives, Copa-Cogeca.

Legal interpretation, the group said, often prevents the implementation of active management of species to reduce serious conflicts with livestock, people and biodiversity.

Copa-Cogeca said that the number of large carnivores in the EU are increasing and attacks on livestock become more widespread.

In their joint statement including the European Landowners’ Organisation (ELO), the European Council of Young Farmers (CEJA) and the European Federation for Hunting and Conservation (FACE), Copa-Cogeca explained:

“It is indicative of the increasing population numbers that future attacks on agricultural livestock shall only increase. Dogs, sheep, cattle and even ponies are falling victim to unrestrained attacks, with injuries ranging from abrasions to death.”

Throughout 2020, 9,872 animals – mainly sheep – were killed on farms in France by the national population of wolves. In Spain, attacks on livestock amounted to over 5,000, the group added.

Compensation costs of such attacks, according to the representative body, amount to over €28.5 million per year for damage to animals and assets with additional costs per predator of €2,400 for wolves and €1,800 for bears on average.

However, it is not just the monetary cost which affect farmers, Copa-Cogeca said, “but the psychological cost with farmers having their livelihoods constantly under pressure; their livestock suffer injuries, miscarriages, drops in fertility and overall loss to their flock”.

The group added:

“Increasing assaults on farmers’ livelihoods pose a serious risk to the future of agriculture in some of Europe’s most endangered regions, especially in the mountain communities.”

Under the LIFE programme, the EU already allocated over €88 million to projects that included prevention and mitigation of damages caused by large carnivores, Copa-Cogeca said.

EU Habitats Directive

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Habitats Directive on the conservation of natural habitats and wild fauna and flora, protecting habitats and species in the EU.

The representative body said that certain populations of large carnivore species in the EU no longer require strict protection as they are not considered endangered or vulnerable anymore.

However, these populations remain listed as strictly protected in Annex IV of the directive, Copa-Cogeca said, which the European Commission did not adapt to preferred population numbers.

This is in “stark violation” with legal requirements, the group said, making it difficult for member states to conserve and sustainably manage these species while accounting for economic, social and cultural conflicts.

Copa-Cogeca said that, since conflicts with carnivores vary by region, implementation decisions should be taken at a local and regional level.

Funding for preventive measures, the group added, should be drawn from outside Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) funds which are “already stretched to the very limit”.

Nature conflicts

Preventive measures, the group said, require large amounts of money, time and labour by farmers protecting their homes and livelihoods.

“However, more often than not, these measures actually do more harm than good to the protection and rejuvenation of our biodiverse habitats,” the group said.

Copa-Cogeca explained that fencing restricts the movement of larger mammals including deer, while guard dogs can cause severe negative impacts on breeding birds and other wildlife.

Extensive pastoral agriculture, Copa-Cogeca said, is largely in-tune with its surroundings and natural habitats which are key to maintaining and restoring the open landscapes that populate Europe’s most remote locations. The group added:

“It is therefore vital to ensure that these regions and rural actors can continue to make a significant contribution to environmental protection and erosion control, and to the priceless capital of biodiversity-rich landscapes.”

Hunters are vital players in the conservation and management of large carnivores in Europe, the group added.

However, due to inadequate carnivore management and neglected demands of rural actors, according to Copea-Cogeca, social tolerance of large carnivores is low.

The group said member states must be permitted to actively manage large carnivores in a way that permits their favourable conservation status, as well as the conservation of other wildlife and other land use activities, including hunting.