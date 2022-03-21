In this week’s factory quotes, in-spec heifers with a carcass weight of between 300 and 400kg are securing a base price of €4.90/kg at the top-priced factory outlet.

Cattle quotes have moved up another 5c/kg from last week at most, if not all beef processing outlets, with Foyle Meats, Co. Donegal, the top-priced outlet this week.

Factory agents were out and about early this morning (Monday, March 21) looking to secure cattle for the week ahead.

Large numbers of cattle have been booked into most factory lairages for today following the long weekend. This trend is expected to go on, as beef demand continues to outstrip cattle supply.

While demand is high, supplies are also running ahead of last year, with cattle throughput having increased by over 30,000 head in the first 10 weeks this year compared to the same time period as last year.

Factory quotes

Starting with heifers and a base price of €4.75/kg – €4.80/kg is on offer this week.

The Donegal-based processor mentioned above is also offering a weight bonus of 10c/kg, bringing its offering up to €4.90/kg as a base price for in-spec heifers with a carcass weight between 300-400kg.

Next up is steers and €4.70-€4.75/kg is on offer in the bullock category this week, with the same processor offering a 10c/kg bonus for steers matching the same criteria as heifers, bringing its offering to €4.85/kg.

Breed bonuses are also available on in-spec Angus and Hereford heifers and steers ranging from 15c/kg – 30c/kg.

Advertisement

Some processors in the southern half of the country are lagging 5c/kg behind on heifer and steer quotes, but will likely have to pay more to secure any volumes of cattle this week.

Looking at cow price now and a well-fleshed, heavy, U-grade cow is being quoted at €4.50-€4.55/kg this week.

R-grade cows are making €4.40 – €4.45/kg, with heavy O-grade cows securing €4.20-€4.25/kg and O+ cows securing 10c/kg more.

Finally, P-grade cows over 270kg with good fat covers are being quoted at €4.10-€4.15/kg.

Under-24 month bull quotes are coming in at a flat price of €4.70/kg for R-grade and €4.80/kg for U-grade bulls.

€4.60 and €4.50/kg is on offer for O and P-grade bulls respectively, with more money being secured in some cases where groups of well-fleshed bulls are being presented.

Finally, under-16 month bulls are being quoted at €4.60/kg on the grid.

Cattle price is in a strong position currently and with many heavier shed-finished cattle currently coming factory-fit on beef farms, farmers are advised to sell stock as they come fit.