The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications has today (Monday, March 21) announced that he is inviting applications from developers for offshore wind projects.

As part of Ireland’s transition from fossil fuels, the government is aiming to produce 5GW of electricity from offshore wind farms by 2030.

Minister Eamon Ryan has now confirmed the beginning of the Maritime Area Consent (MAC) regime. This will allow him, on an interim basis, to issue consent to renewable energy developers who meet the relevant criteria.

Developers must have a MAC to make an application for permission to An Bord Pleanála. Such applications will also have to include environmental assessments.

Offshore wind farms

The MAC regime is part of the recently-enacted Maritime Area Planning (MAP) Act 2021.

The legislation provides for the establishment of the Maritime Area Regulatory Authority (MARA) – a dedicated maritime area agency.

Work on the establishment of MARA, which is included in the Climate Action Plan, is being led by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage; it is due to be in place by Q1 2023.

In the meantime, Minister Ryan will be able to assess the first batch of MAC applications from seven qualified Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) projects:

Oriel Wind Park;

RWE (previously Innogy Renewables), (2 projects – Bray and Kish Banks);

Codling Wind Park (2 projects – Codling I and Codling II);

Fuinneamh Sceirde Teoranta (Skerd Rocks);

North Irish Sea Array Ltd (North Irish Sea Array).

Applications will be assessed in key areas, including financial and technical competency. The first consents are expected to be issued in the second half of this year.

In early 2023, responsibility for MACs, including those granted by Minister Ryan will be handed over to MARA.

Commenting on today’s announcement, the minister said that given our ideal wind conditions and location at the edge of the Atlantic Ocean, Ireland could become one of the leading producers of wind energy in Europe.

“Never has it been more vital that we use our vast offshore wind resource to create renewable energy and ensure the security of our own energy supply.

“The development of our offshore wind energy capacity will lessen, and eventually eradicate our dependence on imported fossil fuels, and bring an unprecedented reduction in CO2 emissions for a climate neutral future.

“Today marks a tangible milestone in our journey towards 80% renewable electricity by 2030, as set out in the Climate Action Plan.

“The door is now open for a number of developers to progress their offshore wind energy projects. We are seizing this opportunity to shape our own future, and move closer to energy independence,” Minister Ryan concluded.