‘Major auction’ to be held at Kellys of Borris

Kellys of Borris – the well-known machinery dealership in Co. Carlow – will hold what it describes as a “major auction” on Saturday, July 6.

The auction will encompass hundreds of lots – ranging from harvesters, tractors and loading shovels right down to workshop tools.

It will kick off at 11:00am at the company’s premises; lots can be viewed on Friday, July 5.

The tractor line-up will include a: Claas Axion 830; Claas Arion 640; Valtra T130; and a Valtra T121.

A Claas Jaguar 860 self-propelled forager will also feature; so too will JCB 426 and 434 loading shovels.

Advertisement

Combine harvesters going under the proverbial hammer will include a: Claas Lexion 450; Deutz-Fahr M36.10; Deutz-Fahr M35.80; John Deere 1075; New Holland TX32; New Holland TX34; and a New Holland 1540.

Micheal Doyle Auctions

Catalogues will be available prior to the event. The sale will be conducted by Micheal Doyle Auctions (also based in Co. Carlow). He explained: “There will be a clearance auction – as per instructions from Kellys of Borris – on Saturday, July 6, at 11:00am.

There will be a large selection of tractors, combines, machinery, trailers and garden equipment. There will also be chainsaws, strimmers and garden tools. All lots are to be sold on the day.

This gallery of images (below) provides a flavour of what will be up for grabs.