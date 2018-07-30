‘Machine of the year’ to be unveiled at ‘Ploughing 2018’

Entries to the ‘Machine of the Year’ competition are now being welcomed, with the winner set to be announced at the National Ploughing Championships in September.

The award is open to all machines launched or manufactured since last year’s event in Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Entries must currently be in manufacture and all machines should have a practical use in agriculture. Entries must also be exhibiting at Ploughing 2018 in order to be eligible for the competition.

Speaking about the “highly anticipated and prestigious ‘Machine of the Year’ competition”, the National Ploughing Association’s (NPA’s) assistant managing director – Anna Marie McHugh – hopes that the competition will be as big a success as last year.

“There was great interest with entries of an exceptional standard in last year’s ‘Machine of the Year’ competition and this is to be expected again this year.

The quality of machinery at the ploughing is unparalleled – with ground-breaking displays and cutting-edge technologies worth in excess of €50 million.

“Last year’s winner was the exceptional horsepower high cylinder Valtra N174 tractor, which the judges praised for its ability to have different levels of specifications for operational use and the intuitive design of the touch screen systems.

“Following the National Ploughing Championships the Valtra N174 has gone on to experience phenomenal commercial success,” McHugh said.

This year the National Ploughing Championships – Europe’s largest outdoor event – will return to Screggan on Tuesday, September 18; the event will run until Thursday, September 20.

Over 1,700 exhibitors and almost 300 competitors will take part in this year’s event