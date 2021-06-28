A new national awareness campaign focusing on littering, responsible dog management, and the dangers of campfires has been launched by Leave No Trace Ireland – the country’s only outdoor ethics programme.

The campaign is asking members of the public to play their part by acting responsibly so that everyone can experience and enjoy outdoor spaces while helping to protect them from increased pressures this year as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Commenting on the launch, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan said:

“We have a duty to our environment, to wildlife and to each other to be responsible stewards of the natural world – our national parks, woodlands, rivers, beaches, mountains and everywhere in between.

“Loving nature, wildlife and the great outdoors means being thoughtful, prepared and proactive,” he said.

Such things include:

Packing a picnic rather than a disposable BBQ that could cause a serious fire;

Bringing a bin bag to pick up rubbish that could, otherwise, harm wildlife;

Keeping dogs on leads rather than letting them go and potentially worrying farm animals or breeding birds;

Keeping our distance from wild birds, mammals and marine life and observing them without disturbing or disrupting them.

Leave No Trace Ireland chief executive, Maura Kiely said:

“Covid-19 has reawakened our appreciation of the outdoors with huge increases in the numbers of people using public parks and the open countryside for recreation, exercise and enjoyment.

“However, this is also putting pressure on open spaces which is threatening the quality and protection of the outdoors that are also important habitats for wildlife and a working environment for farmers.

“This campaign appeals to everyone to be considerate and take individual responsibility for our own impacts on the outdoors.”

The public awareness campaign is being run by Leave No Trace Ireland in partnership with: Sport Ireland; the National Parks and Wildlife Services under the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage; the Department of Rural and Community Development; the Office of Public Works; Fáilte Ireland; Waterways Ireland; Coillte; and Dublin City Council.

The campaign will run on national and local radio and social media starting today (June 28) and will continue throughout July.

The Love This Place, Leave No Trace campaign will emphasise several key messages.

Littering

Plan ahead and always pack a bin bag with you when heading outdoors. By taking your rubbish home with you, you are playing your part in keeping our outdoor spaces litter free and beautiful.

Responsible dog ownership and control

Always pick up after your dog, bag it and safely bin it, or bring it home with you. Keeping your dog on a lead shows consideration for others and avoids disturbing livestock and wildlife.

Campfires and disposable BBQs

No fires unless on a designated site. You should not light a campfire unless you have permission from the landowner. If you are at a designated site, where campfires are permitted, make sure you have the skills for setting and using campfires. See leavenotraceireland.org for detailed guidance on using campfires safely. Do not use disposable BBQs.