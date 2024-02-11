With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, lovelorn farmers and rural dwellers may want to consider putting themselves forward for the TV show ‘Love in the Country,’ which is now casting for season two.

Presented by TV personality, Anna Geary, ‘Love in the Country’ aims to focus on “real people, real lives and real romance”.

It sees six rural-based singletons take the bull by the horns in their search for love.

An antidote to urban reality shows, ‘Love in the Country’ sets out to be a heart-warming, funny and authentic dating show.

“The show unites single people living and working in rural areas with urbanites in search of their ideal partners, and a dramatically different lifestyle,” said producer, Leah Wallace.

“With remote working the new normal, more and more city dwellers are open to a move from town to country, on the hunt for a different way of life.

“For many, the inspiration to actually make that dream a reality, is meeting someone special and falling in love,” she said.

“Kite Entertainment is now casting for the second series of this hit show, and we are on the lookout for single men and women in every corner of the country who find themselves distanced from the urban dating scene.

“We are seeking people who are ready to explore the possibility of finding a match, and are open to introducing a potential partner to the authentic experiences of country life,” the producer added.

Filming will start during the summer, with the new season airing on RTÉ2 in the autumn.

Speaking about the six-part series, Anna Geary said: “It’s very exciting to get back on the road, travelling the length and breadth of Ireland, helping people of all ages find love.

“I get to be almost like their wing woman, their confidante, cheering them on.”