Tipperary County Council have reminded people that the second non-statutory public consultation on the proposed Lough Derg greenway will close this week on Thursday, January 12.

The proposed greenway would act as a walking and cycling corridor, connecting the towns of Ballina and Dromineer to one another via one or a combination of five suggested routes.

Those living in the locality or any interested parties have been urged to look at the routes and submit their feedback on the options either online or by post by the closing date later this week.

Maps outlining the routes can be viewed on Lough Derg Greenway’s website, or hard copies can be accessed in Nenagh Civic Offices and Killaloe Public Library.

Advertisement

Although each route option varies, all are approximately 24km and run along the north east to south east of the lake. Source: Lough Derg Greenway website

The project, which is currently in the route selection phase, will hold another round of public consultation after a preferred route is selected. It is believed that this will take place some time during quarter two of 2023.

As well as acting as a connection between the towns, the project is hoping to develop the greenway in a way that would improve accessibility to other local attractions, which may include the Graves of the Leinstermen, the Millenium Cross, the Lookout, Castlelough Fortified House, Garykennedy Harbour and Youghal Quay.

It is hoped that this would ultimately improve tourism in the region and boost the local economy.

Advertisement

The project also states on the website that eventually the Lough Derg greenway would form part of the porposed national cycle network and would link to other major towns and cities in Ireland through a network of other greenways.

Other greenways

The process of developing a number other greenways around Ireland has also begun with routes in south Kerry, Galway, north Cork and Dungarvan all in different stages of planning.

An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission to the local authority in south Kerry last year for a 27km greenway which will run from Glenbeigh to Caherciveen.

Local Fiánna Fail councillor Michael Cahill said that the construction phases will be rolled out over the next three years with the first section envisaged to open in early 2024.

The councillor added that he believes the project will transform the region and provide employment which will help to “stem the tide of emigration”.