Domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was up 7.4% in November 2022 at an estimated 500.4 million litres, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This compares to an intake of 465.9 million litres during the same month in 2021, and a total of 8.5 billion litres in the period from January to November.

In 2022, this period saw an estimated intake of 8.6 billion litres, which is an increase of 57.7 million litres (+0.7%), CSO figures published today (Monday, January 9) show.

Milk statistics

The total milk sold for human consumption, which does not include imported packaged products for retail sale, has remained the same as in 2021 at 40.1 million litres.

Sales of whole milk reached 25.1 million litres in November 2022, compared to 24.6 million litres and 25.0 million litres in 2021 and 2020 respectively, CSO figures show.

Skimmed and semi-skimmed milk sales fell from 15.5 million litres in 2021 to 15.0 million litres in November 2022. In 2020 those sales stood at 14.5 million litres. Image source: CSO

Fat content increased from 4.90% in November 2021 to 4.98% last year, while protein content rose marginally from 3.89% to 3.90% over the same period.

Butter production increased from 17,800t in November 2021 to 18,600t in November 2022, which is an increase of 4.3%, the CSO said.

Global dairy trade

Meanwhile, the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) price index fell by 2.8% at its first auction in 2023, with all products offered for sale recording a decline in average price.

The average price sold for whole milk powder (WMP) fell by 1.4% to $3,208/MT. Skim milk powder dropped by 4.3% to an average of $2,838/MT.

Anhydrous milk fat, lactose, and butter milk powder recorded a decline of 5.1% to $5,395/MT, 3.6% to $1,178/MT, and 12.9% to $2,556/MT respectively.

The GDT price index for butter fell by 2.8% to $4,479/MT, and that of cheddar dropped by 2.7% to $4,690/MT.