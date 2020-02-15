Looking for a stud? Galway has 2 on the market…

Having raced onto the market, Keane Mahony Smith (KMS) Galway has brought two equestrian-style farms with grazing lands attached to each.

Both properties are located in Co. Galway, and each boast an extensive range of outbuildings and facilities suited to the equine industry.

Extensive indoor riding arena

Located just 1 mile from the expanding town of Headford, Co. Galway, the first of the properties is a residential farm on 49.5ac (20.03ha), with an asking price of €750,000.

The extensive property – with an address of Cahermacnally, Headford, Co. Galway – includes a fully enclosed riding arena of 9,600ft²; a feed room; a tack room; a cattle crush; a two-bay hayshed; and outbuildings.

The lands have a central service road, providing access to the farm, while the paddocks are part stud fencing. Moreover, most of the land is of excellent quality, suitable for equine farming and other agricultural activities.

The dwelling, on the other hand, is a one-storey house and is approached from the road via a beautiful mature avenue.

Inside the residence, the interior comprises: an entrance hall; a living room; a dining room; a kitchen; three bedrooms; and a family bathroom.

The property has the benefit of double-glazed windows and oil-fired central heating.

The agent facilitating the sale commented on the property, saying: “It is a very attractive farm, presently used for equine activities and located just 1 mile from Headford and 15 miles from Galway city.

“Its very extensive indoor riding arena is an additional attraction,” they concluded.

Further information can be found online.

Tranquil location

The second of the two properties, addressed Coolarne Stud, Turloughmore, Co. Galway, is a very attractive, small stud farm, situated circa 12 miles from Galway city; 3 miles from Turloughmore; and 6 miles from Athenry.

Set in a tranquil location in the midst of excellent agricultural lands, the farm comprises a total of 29ac (11.74ha). The holding is approached from the road by an attractive private avenue.

The farmyard comprises a superb courtyard with 24 horse boxes; a tack room; a feed room; and toilets. All stables have feeders and water supply. Further to this, there is also a six-bay horse walker ring and a sand arena.

In addition, there is also a 2.5 mile gallop on the farm; however, it is in need of repair.

The lands are “all of excellent quality”, with boundaries delineated with beautiful stone walls. In addition to this, many mature trees can also be found on the land.

Speaking on the viability of the stud, the agent facilitating the sale said: “It is an excellent small equestrian farm fully fitted and convenient to Galway city, Ballybrit, Athenry and soon to be accessible by motorway to the north, south east and west.

“This farm will appeal to small horse trainers, breeders, or simply for those involved in the equine industry,” they concluded.

Coolarne Stud is guiding at €500,000. Further information can be found online.