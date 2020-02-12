2 grassland holdings to go on the block in the ‘Premier County’

P. F. Quirke & Co. Ltd has brought to the market the chance to obtain either one or two separate grassland holdings, both due to go for auction in March.

The two grazing holdings are both located in the ‘Premier County’.

The first of these lands is just on the edge of Drangan village, close to Fethard, with an address of Newtown, Drangan, Co. Tipperary.

Nicely situated

This parcel is on circa 20.09ac and was formerly tillage land. Recently, however, it has been re-seeded and is now grassland.

Pat Quirke, of P. F. Quirke & Co. Ltd, said: “The lands are in great condition and drains quickly, with good frontage to the Drangan/Fethard road.”

While the land is in two separate lots, these are adjoining parcels which are “convenient for any potential buyers”.

With the land set to go to auction on March 3, 2020, there is a pre-auction guide of €10,000/ac with the overall recommended price coming in at €200,000.

Further information on this specific property can be found online.

Central roadway

The second of the two plots on offer is made up of 59.25ac of well-farmed grazing land. It is situated in Kilkennybeg, Killenaule, Co. Tipperary.

Pat commented on the plots here, saying: “This would be an ideal out-farm but would be even better as a holding on which to build a residence, subject to the necessary permissions.”

A central farm roadway giving access to all fields, good cattle-handling facilities, old stone buildings which would be conducive to further development, fencing, water, electricity and a fantastic view are just some of the positives of this plot of land.

Furthermore, the holding is well-located, with good road frontage to the main Killenaule/Drangan road, which provides easy access to Fethard, Cashel and the M8 motorway.

According to Pat: “This is a rare opportunity to purchase a sizable holding in the middle of ‘Horse Country’.”

With the auction taking place on March 10, 2020, the pre-auction guide is €9,500-10,000/ac with a total recommended price of €540,000.

Further information on this specific property can be found online.