UCD Ag Soc careers day gets underway this morning

The UCD Agriculture, Food Science and Human Nutrition Careers Day 2020 has got underway on campus today, Wednesday, February 12.

According to the event organisers, a “record number” of exhibitors – 52 – are in attendance to make ‘the perfect pitch’ to hundreds of this year’s ag-science graduates.

The annual event is organised by the Agricultural Science Careers Committee – who also produced a graduate handbook with detailed profiles of all the budding scholars from the class of 2020.

The careers day is taking place at UCD Astra Hall and the keynote address was delivered by the Devenish CEO, Richard Kennedy.

Ag Soc’s auditor Aoife Bergin introduced the speakers, and the Agricultural Science Association (ASA) president Seamus O’Mahony spoke about the importance of networking to gain confidence and encouraged graduates to “always speak out” with ideas throughout their career.

Also speaking at the opening of the event was the chairperson of the UCD Agricultural Science Careers Committee and final year agricultural science student, Owen Cashman, who thanked each of the exhibitors in attendance.

Cashman also wished his classmates “every success” with their careers following the completion of their studies at UCD.

A spokesperson for Ag Soc said the event is “exceptionally well attended” with an estimated number of over 350 students expected to attend.

At the event, final year students meet with potential future employers and discuss potential job opportunities available to them.

Some students have brought CVs along with them and are leaving them with companies they are interested in working with.