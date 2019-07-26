Looking for a new career in Irish agriculture?

Various jobs in the agriculture sector come on-stream every month, giving people numerous opportunities to revamp their careers or change jobs.

This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates, with vacancies including: graduate positions; AI technicians; a credit controller; milk recorders; and an area sales manager.

Graduate positions

IPM Potato Group, based in Dublin, is currently seeking to recruit two graduates of Agricultural Science or a related discipline.

The successful candidate will have an interest in agronomy and be expected to carry out a broad range of functions including supervision of production of seed potato crops, quality control, sales and marketing functions and business development.

The positions involve travel to the UK, continental Europe and further afield sometimes for an extended period. While training will be provided, the successful candidates will be expected to work on their own initiative.

The positions are for an initial one year period with a view to permanency in a suitable role. Click here for more information

AI technicians

AI service provider Munster Bovine is looking for a number of part-time, flexible AI technicians.

Applications for this position are invited from “energetic and ambitious persons who want to work in a successful and customer focused company”.

These positions will be based in the Co. Kerry, specifically the west, the east and mid Kerry.

The successful candidates will be responsible for: providing an efficient AI service to herd owners at their request; ensuring all products are stored correctly; and ensuring all information is recorded correctly.

Milk recorder contractors

Sticking with Munster Bovine, the firm is also looking for part-time, flexible milk recording contractors in a number of locations.

These include: Donoughmore and Ballinhassig in Co. Cork; Kenmare, Listowl and Dingle in Co. Kerry; and east Co. Limerick.

The purpose of the role is to visit the herd owner at milking time both morning and evening, record the volume of milk for each cow, and take a sample for analysis.

Applicants must have a full, clean driving licence and their own transport, as well as basic IT skills. Click here for more information

Credit controller

Progressive Genetics is on the lookout for someone to fill the position of credit controller, who will be responsible for, among other things, overseeing the collection of customer accounts, while maintaining customer satisfaction.

Applicants should have strong analytical skills and attention to detail, and “good business acumen” for problem solving.

The applicant should also be competent in the use of Microsoft Excel. Click here for more information

Area sales manager

Machinery provider Abbey Retail is in the market for a sales manager for the Co. Tipperary area.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for: driving sales in the territory with the full product range; servicing existing customers; enhancing the customer base; and assessing opportunities to drive additional business development.

An “extensive knowledge” of agricultural tractors and machinery is a requirement for the job, as is the ability to recognise sales opportunities and maximising selling potential. Click here for more information