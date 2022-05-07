Liveweight lamb prices have eased back in Great Britain, with the exception of heavier spring lambs.

Hannah Clarke of the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) said: “The old season lamb standard quality quotation [SQQ] averaged 271.1p/kg, down nearly 8p from the previous week.

“While the new season lamb SQQ lost nearly 6p to average 330.3p/kg. The price drop potentially reflects the end of Ramadan [last] weekend, with most buying being done before the latest week.

“An estimated 104,000 lambs [both OSL and NSL] were sold through GB marts during the shorter bank holiday week, down 22% from the previous longer week, but 4% higher than the same week a year ago.

“About now, we will begin to see OSL numbers fall away and replaced by new season stock. 18% of throughput in the week ending May 4 were new season lambs.”

Source: AHDB

GB deadweight prices

Turning to the deadweight trade, Hannah said that prices rose during the week ending April 30.

She said: “In the deadweight market, prices rose during the week ending April 30. The GB OSL SQQ averaged 605.9p/kg, up 8p from the week before. The NSL SQQ averaged 655.0p/kg, up nearly 7p.