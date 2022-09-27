Two people have been hospitalised and a number of livestock have been killed in a two-vehicle road collision which happened in Co. Mayo on Sunday (September 25).

In a statement to Agriland, Gardaí said:

“Gardaí attended the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision at Ballyagally North, Glenamoy, Mayo at approximately 4:55p.m on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

“Two male drivers [aged in their early 30s and mid 50s] were injured during the collision.

“One was removed to Mayo University Hospital and the other air lifted to Sligo University Hospital.

“One of the vehicles involved was transporting livestock and a number of livestock were killed as a result of the collision.”

Garda investigations are still ongoing into the collision.

Gardaí

Gardaí have also reminded farmers to check that their vehicles are roadworthy following the seizure of a tractor and trailer in Co. Tipperary.

The New Holland tractor towing a dump trailer was recently stopped by the Tipperary Roads Policing Unit as they were carrying out a checkpoint with the Road Safety Authority (RSA) in Roscrea.

Gardaí found that the tax on the tractor had expired over 1,000 days previously, in 2019.

On carrying out a further inspection of the vehicle, gardai said that they discovered “a number of defects”, which were not specified.

A post on the An Garda Síochana Tipperary Facebook page said that the vehicle was seized by officers at the checkpoint.

The post added that fixed-charged penalty notices would be issued to the owner of the vehicle as a result.