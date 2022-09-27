Farmers are being urged to be vigilant and keep a close eye on stock as the number of sheep stolen on farms increases across the country.

Speaking to Agriland about the worrying trend seen in recent weeks, the sheep chair of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), Sean McNamara said that incidences of sheep being stolen have been increasing.

He said: “There is a lot of sheep being stolen right across the country in recent weeks.

“I’ve been talking to farmers in Wicklow, Westmeath and Longford for example, that have been victims of sheep being stolen from their farms.

“The farmer in Wicklow had 28 lambs that were ready to go to the factory taken. He had 78 lambs in the field altogether and was shocked and devastated to see that 28 were gone when he went to check on them.

“While the farmer in Westmeath had 60 breeding ewes taken from him. It’s been going on the last three or four weeks in particular, with other farmers having come forward saying that they have had between a half dozen and dozen sheep stolen as well.

“Gardaí have been notified by the farmers but nothing has come from it so far.

“All I’d say is for farmers to be extra vigilant of any unusual activity, be it people or vehicles in their local areas, and notify any strange or unusual behaviour,” McNamara added.

“It might save you or your neighbour from something like this happening and also catch the people responsible.”