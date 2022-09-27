Flahavan’s has announced the winners of its ‘Oat Grower of the Year Award 2022’. The awards were split into two categories – Conventional Oat Growers and Organic Oat Growers.

Independent judging was carried out by agronomist and cereals specialist, Jim O’Mahony. He said: “I want to congratulate and compliment Flahavan’s in making these awards, which recognise the commitment shown by their growers in consistently supplying top quality oats.

“It also showcases how growers of Flahavan’s oats are farming in a sustainable and environmentally conscious manner.”

Flahavan’s awards

Winners and runners up in both categories were selected on the basis of overall grain quality, taking into account kernel content; bushel weight; moisture levels; aroma; flavour; colour and cleanliness.

Judge Jim O’Mahony reviewed the selected samples and interviewed shortlisted growers; he then reduced the shortlist to just three finalists from each category – a winner and two runners up.

The finalists were assessed on the basis of grower excellence, which included cereal knowledge; farm practice and technique, as well as environmental sustainability.

The winners in the ‘Conventional Oats‘ category were Edward and Eamon Morrissey. Edward (Ned) and his son Eamon Morrissey farm 850ac in a family partnership in Dunhill, Co. Waterford.

The judge concluded that all crops had excellent quality with very good colour, bushel and low moisture content.

The father and son team emphasised the importance of soil quality and crop nutrition as a basis for successful cereal growing. Consequently, they soil test on a regular basis.

Their plant protection programme for oats is pragmatic and efficient, with excellent attention to detail, according to the judge.



Martin O’Regan, Kinsale and Padraig Connery, Cappoquin were runners up in the competition. Both Martin and Padraig were recognised by the judge as outstanding in the conventional oats category; each grower meticulous in their farm management, and demonstrating grower excellence. Winner of the Flahavan’s ‘Organic Oats’ category was Donal Keane from, Co. Meath beinf presented with his award by James Flahavan. Image: Paul Jones

The overall winner in the ‘Organic Oats‘ category was announced as Donal Keane. Donal has been farming 143ac with his family organically since 2011 in Summerhill, Co. Meath.

It is a mixed enterprise farm with tillage and an Angus suckler herd. Oats are the main crop occupying about half of the farm.

Donal was happy with his oats this year as it yielded 2t/ac at 12% moisture. Jim commented on Donal’s harvest sample: “I examined the sample taken from the crop at Flahavan’s, it was excellent quality with a clean golden colour.”

Donal is described as a very progressive business-like organic grower. He is a keen advocate of organic farming and is constantly seeking ways to improve the technology and techniques used in the industry.

Patrick Byrne, Athy and Patrick O’Connor, Clonmel were named runners-up in the ‘Organic Oats’ category. Patrick Byrne was praised by the judge for his pragmatic and scientific approach to organic farming, and Pat O’Connor equally recognised for his resourceful and innovative approach to his organic tillage enterprise.



Johnny Flahavan, operations manager at Flahavan’s commented: “The standard of oats supplied to Flahavan’s is consistently exceptional, and we’re delighted that these awards are able to showcase the ‘best of the best’ among our growers.

“Our sincerest congratulations to our winners and runners-up, a well deserved recognition for top quality tillage farmers.”

Flahavan’s source its conventional oats from within a 60-mile radius of the mill at Kilmacthomas Co. Waterford, while the company has been able to source its full requirement of organic oats from within the Irish market since Harvest 2021.