Three farmers are named on Revenue’s latest List of Tax Defaulters in relation to misuse of marked mineral oil (green diesel), or lacking an oil licence.

The list, which has just been published, is in respect of the period from July 1, 2022 until September 30, 2022.

Part 1 of the list involves people in whose case the court has determined a penalty relating to a settlement, or has imposed a fine, imprisonment or other penalty in respect of a tax or duty offence.

Part 2 refers to people in whose case Revenue has accepted a settlement offer instead of initiating court proceedings, or a settlement has been paid in full. Unpaid amounts are subject to Revenue’s normal debt collection and enforcement procedures.

Tax defaulters’ list

A fine of €2,500 was imposed on Jason Austin, a farmer from Barnagrotty Road, Moneygall, Co. Offaly in respect of a charge of misuse of green diesel.

A fine of €2,500 was also imposed on farmer, Brendan Doherty of Knockarush, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, for also misusing green diesel.

The third farmer named on the latest List of Tax Defaulters is Francis McGee from Mullancross, Laghey, Co. Donegal who was fined €2,500 in respect of a charge of failure to hold a current oil licence.

Meanwhile, Thomas Donoghue, a farmer and former fascia/soffit contractor from Knockdrumagh, Myshall, Co. Carlow is listed as owing Revenue a total of €115,371 at the end of September 2022.

The amount, which includes interest and penalties, is in relation to a settlement in a Revenue audit case, for non-declaration of income tax.

Revenue

Revenue has stated that these published settlements reflect only a portion of all Revenue audits and investigations.

In the three-month period to September 30, 2022, a total of 255 Revenue audit and investigations, together with 3,180 Risk Management Interventions (Aspect Queries and Profile Interviews), were settled, resulting in a yield of €81.8 million in tax, interest, and penalties.

Revenue said that settlements are published when the extensive voluntary disclosure options are not availed of, and the default arises because of careless or deliberate behaviour.