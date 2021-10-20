As Irish beef prices continue to remain buoyant, Limousin cross cattle are consistently topping mart sales throughout Ireland – from suckler calf, to breeding heifer, to weanling bull, Limousin genetics are in-demand at all stages.

The Limousin is an extremely versatile breed delivering economic advantages at all stages of the quality beef production chain.

Suckler herd

Limousin is Ireland’s number one suckler cow and has maintained this dominant position for the last decade.

The Limousin is a medium-sized cow with exceptional maternal traits, excellent calving ability, fertility and milk yield.

These traits are combined with superior terminal and carcass traits and the ability to produce high value and highly efficient beef animals from the suckler herd.

The combination of easy calving, easy care and high performing, high yielding beef progeny, results in a market leading package for Irish Suckler farms.

Many Irish Suckler farmers combine off-farm employment with their suckler enterprise and choose Limousin as their stock bull. Limousin-sired calves are easily born and very vigorous at birth, reducing farmer involvement before and after calving, minimising vet bills and increasing live, healthy calves available for sale.

Versatility to the suckler farmer means more profit. Limousin-sired calves can be sold as weanlings at a premium price or kept as stores, with heifers kept for breeding replacements or sold for breeding or finished on farm.

The Limousin is unrivalled for consistency in producing high-quality carcases that meet market specifications and premium grades, with the correct fat cover and very high kill out percentages.

Limousin animals are highly efficient converters of feed at all stages of the growth cycle. This is an extremely important advantage as global commodity and grain prices continue to rise.

Limousin on dairy

More and more Irish dairy farmers are choosing Limousin as their top choice of beef sire. The Irish dairy sector requires an efficient, easy calving sire capable of producing top quality, high value beef from the herd.

In 2020, the Irish Limousin Cattle Society (ILCS) launched its Limo short gest programme to intensify selection for reducing gestation length and calving ease, while maintaining the breed’s significant advantages in growth and carcass conformation traits.

Limousin on the dairy herd adds value at all stages of production, from day one the it is delivering:

Easy calving with lively vigorous calves;

Premium value if sold as suck calves adding €100 to calf value;

In demand from beef finishers, over 90% of Limousin x dairy cattle at slaughter meet grade and carcass weight requirements (this can be a low of 40% in traditional beef breeds);

Limousin x dairy heifers are in high demand from the suckler herd. These females are often crossed back with a Limousin bull to produce high value, U-grade calves.

Upcoming sales

The ILCS is hosting two upcoming sales at Roscrea and Eplhin Marts, where a strong selection of Limousins will be on offer.

See the sale details and browse the catalogues below: Roscrea Monday, October 25 Click here to view the Roscrea catalogue Elphin (premier sale) Saturday, November 13

