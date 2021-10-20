The figures for last week’s beef kill have risen marginally when compared to cattle throughput from the previous week.

According to figures released by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) on Tuesday, October 19, the total number of cattle processed at DAFM-approved processors in the week commencing Monday, October 11, totaled 36,577 head – including veal.

Last week’s kill is up a marginal 609 head of cattle from the 35,968 cattle that were processed in the previous week.

While the kill has risen marginally, the demand for Irish beef continues to remain higher keeping upwards pressure on factory quotes and a general positive sentiment among stakeholders in the beef industry at the moment.

Week-on-week beef kill changes:

Young bulls: 1,711 head (+379 head);

Bulls: 430 head (-85 head);

Steers: 17,007 head (-184 head);

Cows: 7,258 head (+339 head);

Heifers: 10,115 head (+345 head);

Total: 36,577 head (+609 head).

Last week’s beef kill represents the fist week this year that the beef kill crossed 36,000 head of cattle.

A drop in supply of cattle this year to processors as a result of a strong live export market in 2019 has resulted in the cumulative beef kill to date this year being over 70,350 head of cattle behind last year’s beef kill.

To date this year, 1.32 million head of cattle have been processed at DAFM-approved facilities as opposed to the 1.39 million cattle that were processed last year.

So while the week-on-week kill has increased in the past number of weeks, the cumulative beef kill to date this year is back on last year.

The most noticeable increases last week were seen in the cow and heifer category while the total number of steers processed has dropped for the second consecutive week.

In the past 5 weeks the kill numbers have remained fairly steady with a variation of less than 900 head – reflected in relatively steady cattle price seen in the past number of weeks.

A drop in the numbers of cattle appearing for processing would likely add to competition between processors and put upwards pressure on beef price and a rise in price is more likely in the next few weeks than any significant price drop.