Following the success of the most recent ‘virtual sale’ of dairy heifers, Cashel Mart in Co. Tipperary is set to host its second-ever ‘High EBI Virtual Sale’.

The sale is set to take place on Friday, October 22, at 7:00pm on the Marteye app.

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the sale, Cashel Mart’s Ray Hunt outlined that viewing of stock is “now available” on farms with heifers on offer at the sale.

Hunt outlined: “After the highs of the last sale where spring-calving heifers exceeded €1,700 and weanlings topped-out at €860/head, we knew we had to come back with one more sale before the winter kicked in.

We believe the heifers on offer at Friday’s virtual sale to be some of the highest EBI heifers currently on the market.

Continuing, Hunt explained: “These heifers are coming from herds doing in excess of 500kgs of milk solids.

He noted that any potential bidders for heifers at the sale “are being encouraged to get in contact with Cashel Mart sooner rather than later to arrange a viewing date”.

Hunt noted some of the lots that will be appearing at Friday’s sale:

Lot No 1 : 10 spring-calving heifers genomically tested with an average EBI of €226. (Hunt’s comment : This herd currently has 3 bulls in A.I.);

: 10 spring-calving heifers genomically tested with an average EBI of €226. (Hunt’s comment : This herd currently has 3 bulls in A.I.); Lot No 2 : 10 spring-calving heifers with an average EBI of €186. 4.39% Fat and 3.69% Protein. (Hunt’s comment: If you’re looking for Fresians with Jersey milk solids these heifers fit the bill.);

: 10 spring-calving heifers with an average EBI of €186. 4.39% Fat and 3.69% Protein. (Hunt’s comment: If you’re looking for Fresians with Jersey milk solids these heifers fit the bill.); Lot No 3: 10 spring-calving heifers with an average EBI of €184. (Hunt’s comment: This herd is currently doing in excess of 600kgs of milk solids from a grass-based system.

Weanlings

Lot No 10 : 8 spring-born weanlings genotyped with an average EBI of €219;

: 8 spring-born weanlings genotyped with an average EBI of €219; Lot No 14: 15 spring-born weanlings.

Continuing, Hunt noted: “Some of the heifers on offer at our sale on Friday are coming from one of the highest price-milk producers in Glanbia.

The Cashel Mart man reiterated: “If you are in the market for high-end dairy cattle, this is the sale you want to buy from.”

Concluding, he outlined: “Farmers who would like to see videos or pictures of the stock can do so on Cashel Mart’s social media pages or by contacting the mart on: 062,62500.

