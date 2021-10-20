Kilkenny Mart manager, George Candler, reported a “phenomenal trade” at Monday’s (October 19) sheep sale – which saw 650 sheep on offer.

Prices on the day reached a high of €150/head for 54kg lambs, with demand from butcher and factory agents strong for finished lambs – with rising factory prices helping the trade this week.

The general trade for those 49kg plus lambs ranged from €140/head up to €149/head, with 44-48kg lambs making from €124/head up to €135-139/head.

Sample butcher and factory lamb prices at Kilkenny Mart:

10 at 54kg sold for €150/head or €2.78/kg;

12 at 52kg sold for €146/head or €2.81/kg;

11 at 50kg sold for €140/head or €2.80/kg;

10 at 49kg sold for €143/head or €2.92/kg;

20 at 46kg sold for €134/head or €2.91/kg;

11 at 45kg sold for €127/head or €2.82/kg;

Eight at 44kg sold for €125/head or €2.82/kg.

Again, similar to other marts, a very brisk trade continues to be seen for store lambs at Kilkenny Mart.

Prices reached a high of €3.05/kg, with the general run of prices for stores ranging from €2.75/kg up to €3.05/kg.

Sample store lamb prices at Kilkenny Mart:

Eight at 40kg sold for €112/head or €2.80/kg;

10 at 39kg sold for €115/head or €2.95/kg;

Eight at 38kg sold for €114/head or €3.00/kg;

17 at 37kg sold for €105/head or €2.84/kg;

16 at 35 sold for €98/head or €2.80/kg;

Eight at 33kg €98/head or €2.97/kg.

The cull ewe trade remained much the same as the week before, with prices ranging from €65/head for store ewes up to a high of €148/head for fleshed ewes.

