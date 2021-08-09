Licensed merchants are stunned by the “apparent determination” of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue to push the sector “off a cliff”.

That’s according to independent TD for Laois-Offaly, Carol Nolan, referring to what she says if the government’s plan for a new regulatory regime that would completely “erode the capacity of Responsible Persons (RP’s) to prescribe and sell anti-parasitic veterinary medicines after January 2022”.

Deputy Nolan has been speaking as she says frustration and alarm continues to mount within the sector following confirmation from the DAFM Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) that from January 2022 prescribing of such medicines will be strictly limited to vets. Deputy Carol Nolan

Concern among licensed merchants

Deputy Nolan said: “It is difficult to overstate the level of concern that now exists within the agri-merchant sector following the decision of the department to pursue this totally inflexible regulatory approach.

“It also makes a complete mockery of the extensive Oireachtas Agriculture Committee investigation of this matter and the excellent and balanced report that it subsequently issued.

“Are we seriously expected to believe that this report, which explicitly called for the continuation of the existing network, which includes licensed merchants and veterinary pharmacists as a recognised route of supply of anti-parasitic medicines, was somehow reckless in its recommendations or deficient in its insight?” she added.

Cliff edge scenario

The independent TD has claimed that the government decided on this route of action prior to the consultation process.

“When I raised this matter with the Taoiseach last year, he stated that he did not want to see a cliff edge scenario where employment was jeopardised and the rural economy threatened,” the deputy said.

“Yet here we are – precisely in that scenario with the blessing of his own government’s department.

“Licensed merchants need a workable and viable solution that respects their professionalism and history of safeguarding animal and human welfare.

“What’s on offer now is nowhere near that,” concluded deputy Nolan.