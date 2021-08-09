A 10-year high was hit in tractor claims during the month of June this year, insurance firm FBD has noted in its latest report.

Outlined in its half-year report for 2021, FBD highlighted the statistic, stating:

“Farm accidents unfortunately have increased again with a 10-year high in tractor claims notified in June this year.

“This emphasises the need for continuing vigilance around farm safety,” the firm stressed.

Commenting on the farm claims it received so far, the company said:

“The frequency of claims relating to farm activities remained relatively stable throughout the year to date; however, the month of June experienced the highest number of tractor injury claims in a single month than any other over the past 10 years.

Looking at insurance premiums, FBD noted:

“Average premium reduced by 2.1% across the book. Average premium for motor reduced by 5.7% in a competitive environment reflecting improved underlying claims experience.

“Business and commercial motor reduced by 8% and 11% respectively reflecting reduced exposures and rating reductions.

“Average tractor premium increased by 3.8% due to larger tractors being insured.

“Farm average premium reduced by 1.2% with farm activity levels unaffected by the pandemic. Home average premium increased marginally,” the company said.