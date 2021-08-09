The Irish Hereford Breed Society and Irish Hereford Prime have launched their second annual ‘Hereford Photo Competition’ with a prize fund of over €2,000.

The groups have developed a photography tutorial video with professional photographer Jeff Harvey giving simple tips on how to take a good photo or video.

This year’s competition has one additional category, meaning that there are now seven categories – including a video category – open to entrants.

Each entrant may submit a maximum of two photos per category and each photo entry must be accompanied by a caption.

Tennyson Egar of Irish Hereford Prime said that he “would encourage people of all ages to get out and enjoy photographing their animals, and to also have a go at the video or prime beef categories when there are significant prizes to be won”.

Categories for hereford society competition

There are a total of seven categories in this year’s photo competition:

Show time: Pedigree Hereford animals standing for a photo as if at a show – all cows, heifers, bulls, calves accepted (choose a suitable background); Cheeky chappies: Pedigree or crossbred Hereford calves – must be under six months-of-age; Here come the girls: Pedigree Hereford cows or heifers – with or without calves and with or without a stock bull; The Boss: Hereford Stock bull on his own or with a herd of dairy cows or suckler cows with or without calves; The Hex factor: Hereford cross heifers or steers in their natural environment; Prime beef: Best photo of cooked or fresh Hereford beef suitable for any occasion; Why Hereford?: A video of you and/or your family talking about/promoting all things Hereford.

The video entry must be no more than 40 seconds long and must be uploaded to YouTube and the link uploaded via the competition entry page.

The closing date for entries is midnight on August 20, 2021. An independent judge will shortlist the entries. These shortlisted photos will be available for the public to vote online from Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Competition photos and entry details can be uploaded via a link on the society’s website.

Prizes

There will be one prize awarded to the winner of each of the seven categories.

Winners can choose from:

€200 SuperValu voucher;

€200 Farm Wardrobe voucher;

€300 Jeff Harvey Photography voucher – A one to one mentoring session on photography and using your camera from Jeff Harvey, along with a family/couple/children’s portrait captured by Jeff on the day at your house or on the farm.

The overall winner of the 2021 competition will receive a €500 cash prize.

Irish Hereford Prime

Irish Hereford Prime beef producer group was set up in 1997 and now has a membership base of over 5,000 farmers.

The group states that it produces an award-winning and “highly sought after” branded beef product, sold throughout Europe’s top Michelin star restaurants.

The Irish Hereford Breed Society is the body responsible for the promotion and development of the breed in the Republic of Ireland.

Its functions include the maintenance of a register of pedigree Herefords born in Ireland with nearly 800 registered members, in six branches.