‘Licence to till’: Disqualified tractor driver busted by ‘farmed Gardai’

A tractor driver has been caught behind the wheel while disqualified by Gardai in Co. Donegal.

As revealed in a tweet from the An Garda Siochana Twitter page, the tractor driver was stopped in Lifford, where the disqualified driver was charged for no insurance and no licence.

The tweet, with the standard Garda pun of “Farmed Gardai“, reported: “Disqualified driver caught driving a tractor in Lifford, Co. Donegal. Driver charged with regard to no insurance and no licence. Court to follow.”

As the tweet says, the luckless driver now has a court date to look forward to. Looks like this driver should have left the ‘red’ in the shed… Sorry.

Tractor driver gets speeding ticket

Meanwhile, across the water in the UK, an English farmer got a shock recently when he received a speeding ticket in the post – for his tractor.

The Cumbria-based farmer vented his frustrations online, revealing that it had been clocked by a “notorious” local speed camera for travelling at 46mph (74kph) in a 30mph (48kph) zone.

The farmer explained: “This is actually our 6130R John Deere – admittedly with a 50k box; but [it’s] certainly not capable of 46mph or 74kph.”

After a couple of days – and uproar online from fellow farmers – the man in question provided an update on his situation: “I rang the ticket office this morning and initially they started to argue that the machine was accurately calibrated, etc.

“I pointed out [that] I could prove that the camera was a mile out and that it could open up a can of worms with regards to other vehicles caught recently.

They decided to consult with what I assume were the camera operators, who said there are issues when towing trailers/implements past these cameras, and therefore immediately cancelled the ticket.