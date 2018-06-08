Status Yellow rain warning in place today – but mixed weekend in store

Met Eireann has put in place a Status Yellow national advisory rain warning for the country.

Issued yesterday, the warning will be valid from 12:00pm today (Friday, June 8) through to 9:00pm tonight.

It will be generally warm today with hazy sunshine in the morning.

This will turn, according to the national meteorological office, as heavy, thundery downpours expected later today will lead to high-intensity rainfall in a short period of time – with localised spot flooding possible.

The western half of the country and the midlands are most at risk at present, Met Eireann says.

However, some areas will remain dry, especially parts of the east and south. Maximum temperatures will reach 20° to 24°, in light northeasterly or variable breezes, but it will remain cooler on coasts with sea breezes.

Tonight, showers will largely die out and most areas will be dry, with clear spells. A few mist or fog patches will develop inland. Minimum temperatures will drop to between 10° and 13°, in light variable or north-east winds.

While Met Eireann says there will be good drying this week, there will be exceptions at times where showers occur this evening – and also in the mornings and late evenings due to rather misty conditions.

With mostly dry weather and light winds in store, conditions for spraying will be mostly good. However there will be poor conditions in any showery weather, the office says.

There is a blight warning in operation for coastal areas due to high humidity in misty conditions and a thunderstorm warning for heavy downpours for Friday, mainly over the western half of the country through the afternoon and early evening.

Advertisement

Regarding field conditions, due to the recent very dry conditions, soil moisture deficits are between 30mm and 60mm across the country. It is driest in east and south-east parts, Met Eireann says.

The dry weather will continue into the early days of next week with most of any rain coming from localised heavy showers. These can cause local issues with excess heavy rain over a short period of time.

Indications are though that it may become a bit more unsettled from next Thursday onwards, with rain in all areas at times. Trafficability is good in all areas and will continue so this week.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Saturday, will be warm, with hazy sunshine, but scattered heavy and thundery showers will develop inland during the afternoon and evening, with a risk of spot flooding.

Some areas will escape, remaining dry, Met Eireann says. Maximum temperatures will hit 19° to 23°, in light variable breezes, a little cooler on coasts.

Tomorrow night any showers will largely die away and it will be mostly dry, with clear spells, but patches of mist and fog will form along with slack winds.

Outlook

On Sunday any areas dry, with sunny intervals, but scattered showers will develop, most of them in the east and south.

Some of the showers will be heavy and possibly thundery. Highest temperatures of 17° to 22°, warmest in Leinster and Munster, with light north to northeast breezes. Overnight lows will be 8° to 12°, with some mist or fog patches likely.

Met Eireann expects it to be warm in the early days of next week – especially in the southern half of the country – and there will be a good deal of dry weather, with some scattered showers.