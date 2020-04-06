Letter to the editor: ‘The scheme would last 5 years; then you’d be free to do whatever…’

In lreland, farmers have 2.56 million breeding ewes. If you add in ewe lambs and fallen sheep, at a guess I would say we only have 3.2 million or so sheep to sell.

If Bord Bia and the factories [processors] say they can’t sell this number it would be a poor outlook for this country.

‘What about beef?’

And what about beef? If processors can’t or won’t pay us for our top-quality suckler calf weanlings, we will have to demand a €500/head cow-reduction scheme.

Why would we need this? The reason is that not all farmers will reduce their suckler cow numbers. Why €500/head? It would work out at €250/head for the cow that’s gone; and €250/head for the cow that remains on the farm.

The farmer would have the option of simply standing by and watching the complete annihilation of his or her suckler herd; or retaining a percentage.

I would pitch that a scheme like this could last five years. After five years, the farmer would be free to do whatever he or she likes.

People talk about ‘Just Transition’ [for workers on the bogs]. Why can’t some farmers be trained and financially supported – to undertake another business on a farm?

If we don’t do something, family farms in Ireland will simply disappear forever.

From Tom Stephenson – a member of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA)

