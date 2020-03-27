Letter to the editor: ‘Farmers need clarity on Covid-19 social protection pay’

I wish to highlight that our self-employed farmers have found themselves severely impaired by Covid-19.

Farmers have discovered the effects, in that their businesses are effectively being shut down as a result of coronavirus. Trade is hampered.

In particular, our beef and sheep farmers are now finding themselves in a precarious position. It’s a marked network that is being shut down.

Our self-employed farmers now need to be provided with clarity by the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty, on their entitlement to the Covid-19 support payment.

This clarity is much needed on behalf of my clients and indeed all of our farmers. The farmers of Ireland should now seek this payment to assist them during this national emergency, for they are no different to any other citizen employed in our state.

This emergency measure is very much needed to instill and inspire confidence in our farming community, for they too bear many of the burdens of everyday living. Farm families have bank loans and mortgages and have many bills to pay to cover the cost of inputs.

In the absence of clear instruction, I would recommend that all self-employed farmers make the application for the Covid-19 support payment. Make the application today.

Opportunity for meat processors

From what we have seen over the past twelve months, where complete trust has been broken between farmers and meat processors, there is now an opportunity for our meat processors to come to the table and ensure that a sustainable meat production supply chain will exist.

Going forward in to the weeks and months ahead, there must be reassurance that this comes about.

Consideration must be given to the rising costs on Irish farms. We must consider meal price increases and most importantly the shortage of skilled farm labour, which is now a global problem.

Our age demographic demands leadership from the industry, including all stakeholders, to encourage more young farmers to take up the mantle of food production.

It is also incumbent upon food business operators to instill confidence in their own employees, that they are protected and valued members in the supply chain and who must also be protected from Covid-19.

From Dermot O’Brien, agricultural consultant, Killarney, Co. Kerry