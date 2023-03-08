Over 82% of global human resources (HR) leaders believe that the ‘war for talent’ will be a key business issue over the next 10 years, so diversity and inclusion becomes more relevant.

In a tight labour market, the business case for diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) is stronger than ever, as prospective employees seek out inclusive organisations where everyone feels welcome, unique talents matter, and personal circumstances, or needs, are acknowledged by colleagues and leaders.

A strategic and effective approach to DE&I is not about implementing box-ticking, token changes – it is the pursuit of evidence-based, impactful progress that will have a proven positive impact on employee engagement and business performance.

Diversity and inclusion

The Agri-Food Diversity and Inclusion Forum (AgDif) was established in 2017 with the clear purpose of advancing the diversity and inclusion agenda within the Irish food and drink sector.

As an industry-wide group, we are acutely aware of the need for change within our sector, and while many companies acknowledge the importance of DE&I, we know it can sometimes feel overwhelming or insurmountable. We would like to assist companies facing this challenge.

AgDif has a number of free resources designed to help agri-food companies of all sizes. We encourage any agri-food business interested in implementing effective DE&I to contact AgDif through the Bord Bia website.

As we consider the important theme for this year’s International Women’s Day today (Wednesday, March 8), #EmbraceEquity, we are reminded of how crucial it is for our sector to attract and retain a truly diverse and formidable workforce, that is positioned to take on the challenges of tomorrow.

From AgDif members: ALDI; Aon; Bord Bia; Ceres; Dawn Farm Foods; Dawn Meats; Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine; East Coast Bakehouse; Errigal Bay; Greencore; Ibec; Irish Distillers; Keelings; Kepak; Kerry; O’Brien Fine Foods; Oliver Carty; Ornua; Tirlán; Walsh Consultancy; 30% Club.