Irish calf exports for the first eight weeks of 2023 have surpassed 28,000 head. This figure represents an additional 11,500 calves exported when compared to figures from the same time period last year.

A major surge in calf export numbers was seen in week eight of this year. Figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show 13,114 calves were exported in the first seven weeks of this year.

In week eight of this year alone 15,044 calves were exported, bringing the total number of calves exported in the first eight weeks of the year to 28,158 head.

The table below shows live Irish cattle exports by type in the first eight weeks of 2021, 2022 and 2023. Click on the table to view the data in full: Source: DAFM

As the table above indicates, the numbers of store and adult cattle exported have decreased by 26% and 31% on last year’s levels respectively.

The strong performance of Irish calf export numbers has counteracted low performance in other categories leaving total cattle exports for the first eight weeks of 2023 up by 63% on 2021 levels and 35% on 2022 levels.

The table below shows all live cattle exports by destination in the first eight weeks of 2021, 2022 and 2023. Click on the table to view the data in full: Source: DAFM

As can be seen from the table above, the Netherlands has been the largest importer of Irish cattle this year, followed by Spain.

Calves from the Irish dairy herd destined for veal production account for the majority of livestock exports to both of these countries.

Calf exports to the Netherlands are up by 94% to date this year while exports to Spain are up by 18%.

Buyers from Poland have purchased over 2,000 head of Irish cattle to date this year, up a large 644% on the 280 head of cattle exported to the country in the same time period last year.

Agriland understands at least one Irish-based calf exporter has been supplying calves to the Polish market this year.

Stay tuned to Agriland for further live cattle export updates.