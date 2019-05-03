Leitrim IFA stalwart to retire after over 45 years of service

Following a 45-year career with the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Adrian Leddy has officially decided to retire from the farming organisation.

From Annaduff, Co. Leitrim, the IFA stalwart worked with FBD for a period of time before pursuing a career in the IFA.

Speaking to AgriLand, Leddy explained: “My father was heavily involved in the IFA also. I have been involved in it on a voluntary basis from a very young age.

“I feel now that it is time the other half might finally get to see a bit more of me,” Adrian remarked.

He continued: “It’s a tough number. The counties I was regional development officer for were: Roscommon; Longford; Leitrim; and Sligo.

“There’s long hours, a lot of night meetings and a fair bit of pressure under all the different issues that farmers are encountering.

“In particular, the smaller suckler, dry stock farmers and the sheep operations are finding it a lot more difficult,” Adrian said.

Adrian was renowned for being a vocal campaigner against over-afforestation in Co. Leitrim.

Coming from the voluntary background, Adrian was known by many as being “fearless for the farmer”.

He said: “In the job, I always tried to put the farmers’ case across very strongly both at local and national level.”

Commenting on his plans for retirement, he remarked: “As people know, I’m very much involved with rugby and our local club in Creggs is after a massive development. I’m also on the IRFU council and involved in various other rugby committees.”