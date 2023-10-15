20 farms from across Co. Leitrim are currently adopting an ‘open door’ policy, with the farmers telling the story of the townlands and fields in a new project ‘Amach – To The Field’.

“The project looks to reinforce the positives of our Leitrim land and celebrate it for all that it is through history, biodiversity, folklore, heritage and community,” said Edwina Guckian, curator.

The farmers have researched their townland and have worked alongside artist Natalia Beylis, recording the sounds of their townlands. Farming for Nature’s John Matthews has walked the fields with participating farmers, guiding them on biodiversity building.

Doors belonging to old farmhouses or farm sheds from all the townlands have been hung in the farmers’ fields.

The co-ordinates of all 20 doors have been shared with the public with access granted to the doors for two weeks.

All the door frames contain phone numbers which, when dialled, allow visitors to hear the farmers tell the story of the fields.

The phone numbers have not been made available online. People have to visit the door the stand rooted in the townland to hear the story of that land.

The doors opened to the public on October 2, and will remain accessible until October 29.

The project is supported by Save Leitrim, Creative Ireland and Leitrim County Council.

The farmers involved in this project are:

Paul Gralton, Effrinagh Aifreanach, place where Mass was held;

Willie Stewart, Drumnadubber, Droim na dTobar, ridge of the well;

John Cronogue, Dristernan, Dreasternán, place of briars;

William and Edwina Guckian, Headford, Lios na gCeann, fort of the heads;

JP McGann and Colm Stenson, Drumlara;

Jim McCaffrey, Adoon, Ath an Dúin, ford of the fort;

John Reynolds, Drumgrania, Droim na Gréine, ridge of the sun;

Gerry Bohan, Aghadrumcarn, Achadh Droim Cairn, field of the carn on the hill;

Karen McCabe, Drumlega, Droim Leagach, stoney grey ridge;

Tommy Earley, Mount Allen, Moin Aillionn;

Fiachra Guihen, Srabra, Srath Breá, beautiful valley;

Lisa and Gypsy Gifford, Corglass, An Chorr Ghlas, round green hill;

Caroline Doherty, Letterfine, Leitir Fiáin, wild hillside;

Michael, Rosemary and Ronán Geoghan, Aghacashel, Achadh an Chaisil, field of the stone ring fort;

Mary Boland, Gortatresk, Gort an Triosc, field of the brewers’ grains;

James Gilmartin, Pollboy, An Poll Buí, the yellow hole;

Eimear and Don O’Connor, Castletown, Baile an Chaisleáin, townland of the castle;

Teresa and Mary McVeigh, Liosnanuras, Lios na nDoras, fort of the doors;

Adrienne Diamond, Beagh, An Bheitheach – The Birch Wood;

Gerry Dolan, Barrnameenagh; Barr na Mionach, top of the ore mines.

At Derreens, An Doirín, the little oak wood, no-one remains in this townland to tell its story as it is now 100% planted in conifer plantations, the curator said.