Latest ‘silage’ loader hits Limerick; but is the future orange?

Last month (June 25), we brought you news that a ‘silage-spec’ Doosan loading shovel was embarking on a series of demonstrations, thanks to an initiative by Adare Machinery – a dealer for both the Doosan and Bobcat equipment franchises.

On its Facebook page, the company said (at that time): “The Doosan DL280-5 ‘Agri’ loader has landed. We want you to put this loader to the test!

“Doosan’s first dedicated ‘agri’ loader combines a 175hp Doosan engine and a ZF transmission/axles. It weighs almost 16t.”

The dealership has since produced video footage (below) of the machine in action in Co. Limerick.

The big question, of course, is whether Doosan will pose a threat to established brand-names in the (silage) sector, such as Volvo, JCB, Komatsu and their ilk. Only time will tell.

Loading shovel sales

Meanwhile, data from the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) shows that registrations of new wheeled loaders are back somewhat on 2018.

Advertisement

The association’s Gary Ryan explained: “A total of 72 units were registered by the end of June – down six units on a year-on-year basis.

“Just three machines were registered in June; four were registered in June of last year.”

The data shows that telehandler (telescopic handler) registrations saw a substantial increase last month. 34 new machines were registered in June – up from just 23 in June of 2018.

The total number of such machines registered during the first six months is up 41% on 2018 at 319 units. Interestingly, that’s already more than the 303 units registered during the entirety of 2017.